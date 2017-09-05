Zuckerberg frightens Trump and the anti-immigrant hawks

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.09.05

Complicating Trump’s life, as if the many troubles he has were not enough, the question of immigration reappears and not for the first time. Today is the expiration date for the ultimatum launched by the conservative governors of many states for the cancellation, promised and promised again in the electoral campaign by the resident of the White House before becoming President, of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) enacted by President Obama in 2012. With the goal of avoiding, pursuant to certain stringent conditions, the expulsion of the children of illegal immigrants who arrived on American soil at a young age or under the legal age. That today, the current internally divided Republican administration, is uncertain as to if and how it should be honoured. An administration squeezed by the grim intransigence of the Texan hawks, and the fear of unleashing a wave of protests and contestations, potentially harsher and more damaging than those following the prohibition imposed last winter after the entrance of refugees from Muslim countries into America. A serious risk for at least two reasons.



The first: cancelling the DACA would mean retroactively nullifying a right, in this case to non-deportation, already legally conceded by a President, even if an “enemy”. That convinced more than a million of young students and illegal immigrant workers to come into the open asking to be admitted to the programme by formal request with an application with their name, surname and mobile phone number. Who, however, if Donald decides to put into action that promised at election time, would turn into easy prey of the surge of expulsions threatened daily, and in some cases put into practice, by the new administration.



The second: trigger a new, harsh arm wrestle with the more “illuminated” and modern part of the world of business. Those who, sensing danger, gave the hi-five to a document-manifest by Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) signed by 384 heads of industry including Jeff Bazos (Amazon) and Tim Cook (Apple). With which, highlighting the fact that 57% of tech workers are born abroad, he deliberately recalled, in the guise of a warning, that touching the DACA would mean dealing with the declared opposition of 18 states, first and foremost New York and Washington. With all the consequences to follow.