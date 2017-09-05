Zuckerberg frightens Trump and the anti-immigrant hawks

Zuckerberg frightens Trump and the anti-immigrant hawksby Guido Bolaffi - 2017.09.05
Complicating Trump’s life, as if the many troubles he has were not enough, the question of immigration reappears and not for the first time. Today is the expiration date for the ultimatum launched by the conservative governors of many states for the cancellation, promised and promised again in the electoral campaign by the resident of the White House before becoming President, of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) enacted by President Obama in 2012. With the goal of avoiding, pursuant to certain stringent conditions, the expulsion of the children of illegal immigrants who arrived on American soil at a young age or under the legal age. That today, the current internally divided Republican administration, is uncertain as to if and how it should be honoured. An administration squeezed by the grim intransigence of the Texan hawks, and the fear of unleashing a wave of protests and contestations, potentially harsher and more damaging than those following the prohibition imposed last winter after the entrance of refugees from Muslim countries into America. A serious risk for at least two reasons.
The first: cancelling the DACA would mean retroactively nullifying a right, in this case to non-deportation, already legally conceded by a President, even if an “enemy”. That convinced more than a million of young students and illegal immigrant workers to come into the open asking to be admitted to the programme by formal request with an application with their name, surname and mobile phone number. Who, however, if Donald decides to put into action that promised at election time, would turn into easy prey of the surge of expulsions threatened daily, and in some cases put into practice, by the new administration.
The second: trigger a new, harsh arm wrestle with the more “illuminated” and modern part of the world of business. Those who, sensing danger, gave the hi-five to a document-manifest by Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) signed by 384 heads of industry including Jeff Bazos (Amazon) and Tim Cook (Apple). With which, highlighting the fact that 57% of tech workers are born abroad, he deliberately recalled, in the guise of a warning, that touching the DACA would mean dealing with the declared opposition of 18 states, first and foremost New York and Washington. With all the consequences to follow.
Trump offers no concessions, not even to refugees
A few days ago, it was an easy guess that President Trump would make cuts on the annual quota of future refugees to be welcomed into America. In the last few hours, in fact, reliable American press sources have confirmed that in a meeting at the end of last week, Read More.
After the dreamers the refugees arrive at the White House
The trumpets of war are again sounding on American immigration. Just a few weeks after the resounding announcement by President Trump of not guaranteeing, as is his prerogative, the prosecution of the DACA (Deferred Action for Children Arrival) enacted in 2014 by the Obama Administration in favour of the children Read More.
The EU Court of Justice blames the enemies of refugees
European countries do not have the right to oppose the distribution of refugees. This was established yesterday by the EU Court of Justice in rejecting the appeal by Slovakia and Hungary against Brussel’s decision to relocate the 160,000 asylum seekers arrived in Greece and Italy amongst the member countries. A Read More.
Point to Tunisia to convince the rebel NGOs
There is a missing piece in the effective strategy put in place by Italy's Interior Minister to create order out of the Mediterranean chaos. And, which would be useful to counter the objections of the NGOs who have not signed the code of conduct because they are opposed to rejecting Read More.
Sweden cracks down on refugees falsely claiming to be minors
Sweden’s strong stance against refugees who pretended to be minors in order to get free social services has paid off. The new method of verifying the age of asylum-seekers, introduced at the beginning of 2017, based on dental s-rays (of wisdom teeth) together with MRIs of the knee joint, successfully Read More.
Afghan refugee becomes Danish soccer star
Nadia Nadim went from being a refugee to a soccer star in Denmark. In fact, it was her goal against the Germans that qualified Copenhagen for the European Championship in women’s soccer, to take place in the Netherlands until Autust 6th, 2017. Nadia arrived in Europe, after her father, an Read More.