When it comes to immigration Trump is treated like Minniti

When it comes to immigration Trump is treated like Minnitiby Guido Bolaffi - 2017.08.09
Until yesterday, we were convinced that politicians’ totally biased viewpoints on immigration were a sort of Italian trademark kept strong by the daily routines of the country’s political parties. We were wrong. As demonstrated by Trump’s enemies’ position to categorically refuse, without any room for discussion, his most recently proposed immigration reforms. A complex issue, to be sure, as we have tried to point out in detail, in our earlier article. With some delicate questions to face. That for almost twenty years, all of the administrations, independently of political party, have tried without success to unravel. A reality that everyone seems to want to forget.
As becomes clear when an authoritative and prudent newspaper like the New York Times, for months on the front line in the war against Trump, goes out on a limb, to the point of declaring the recent White House immigration proposal “senseless” , a proposal without any merit at all. Convinced, unlike the President, that it is not true that unemployed Americans will be the beneficiaries of reduced numbers of unqualified foreign workers. A totally legitimate opinion, in and of itself. If not for the fact that in one of its columns, a noted economist, Paul Krugman, had stated the contrary: “immigration reduces the wages of domestic workers who compete with immigrants…we’ll need to reduce the inflow of low-skill immigrants” .
There is no hiding it. It is as clear as day: when the partiality of prejudice takes over common sense, it’s like watching on the sidelines as someone shoots himself in the foot. To the point that even a credible and highly regarded research center like the Migration Policy Institute of Washington , not being able to avoid taking a position on the issue, and having to maintain its loyalty to the Democrats, had to try and get out of the corner it was boxed into, with a totally nebulous declaration ”as whole the implications of the immigration proposal may be both bigger and smaller than promised by its sponsors”. If someone called it a bunch of hot air, they might find some supporters.
Five curious statistics about legal immigrants in the USA
Out of 44.7 million immigrants in the USA, as many as 33.8 million are legal. The Pew Research Center has just brought to light some facts about legal immigrants in the U.S. on occasion of Trump’s very recent announcement of his super-reforms for managing the arrival of foreigners in the Read More.
France chooses Maghrebi and Chinese in war over best minds
In France, there is a record number of students coming from outside of the European Union. These data have recently been released by the government across the Alps. Which highlight that, between 2002 - 2016, study visas granted by Third Countries increased 28%, going from 55,000 to 70,430 students. An absolute record. A Read More.
Sweden is the world’s best country for immigrants
Sweden is the best place in the world for immigrants. The Nordic country is followed by Canada and Switzerland in the US News & World Reports' list of "Best Countries to be an immigrant". Nordic nations – Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark – take four of the top-ten spots due Read More.
Britain’s “May Plan” targets immigrants, including those from Italy
While Italy is divided over if and how to grant citizenship to the children of immigrants, England is planning on getting rid of immigrants altogether. This is true for Italians who emigrated to the UK, but also for many other EU citizens. It seems as if this is the enormous Read More.
Three novelties on the issue and renewal of the residence permit
The decree establishing the new amounts for the issuance and renewal of the residence permit in Italy has been published in the Official Gazette. This was a necessary measure after the State Council had declared illegal a previous decree approved in 2011 which set a fee ranging from € 80 Read More.
Foreign fathers in Italy are on the increase
In Italy, the incidence of foreign fathers on the total is increasing. According to the latest data released by the ISMU Foundation in view of the upcoming Father's Day (March 19), Lombardy is the Italian region where this reality is better represented. In Lombardy, the percentage of foreign fathers stands Read More.