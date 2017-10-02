Trump offers no concessions, not even to refugees

Trump offers no concessions, not even to refugeesby Guido Bolaffi - 2017.10.02
A few days ago, it was an easy guess that President Trump would make cuts on the annual quota of future refugees to be welcomed into America. In the last few hours, in fact, reliable American press sources have confirmed that in a meeting at the end of last week, the Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, and Congress representatives may have agreed to lower the maximum number of new refugees authorised to enter the land of stars and stripes to 45,000. A figure that not only cuts the figure of 110,000 agreed upon 12 months earlier by President Obama by more than half , but in the wake of the Refugee Act launched in 1980 by Ronald Reagan is also significantly lower than those fixed over the last 40 years, by all the presidents in the White House.
A “snip” that is even more brutal taking into account the fact that 45,000 is a threshold that as a rule, the government cannot violate but is not obliged to reach. The reason for which, given the current climate, the real risk exists that the United States may accept a number of refugees that is even lower than that announced within the next 12 months. A picture that is not just negative but outright dire to the point that many pro-refugee humanitarian organisations, despite disappointment and bitterness, have without letting it be seen or heard, breathed a small or rather tiny sigh of relief. Amongst many, the anything but remote fear was that President Trump, in heed of the most extremists of his entourage, might even have let the 1st of October pass. This being the last day under the law for the launch of the new immigration plan, and without coming to a decision, freeze the status quo to close the door to immigrants for not just one but two mandates.
