The WHO worried about low numbers of women breastfeeding

The WHO worried about low numbers of women breastfeedingby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.10
Only 40% of newborns throughout the world are breastfed exclusively. For the World Health Organization (WHO) this is cause for alarm. They have recently published their latest report on this issue to coincide with the initiative, World Breastfeeding Week. Their data indicate that only in 23 countries of the total 194 monitored does the percentage of women who practice natural breastfeeding exceed 60%. And of these countries, no Western nation was on the list. These figures demonstrate that no country meets the objectives that had been established by the WHO. As a result, the organization has made an appeal to the network of institutions who can have an impact on the health of mothers and children: urge mothers to provide nourishment to their young children through this precious white liquid so they can have a head start on fighting many illnesses and protect themselves as well.
