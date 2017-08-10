Revolutionary anti-Parkinson’s watch will be on the market soon

Revolutionary anti-Parkinson’s watch will be on the market soonby Giuseppe Ciotta - 2017.08.10
Emma Watch is an avant-garde Microsoft project presented at the Build Conference 2017 in Seattle (Washington). It is a Smartwarch created by researcher Haiyan Zhang who tested it at the Microsoft center in Cambridge (UK), able to reduce hand tremors, characteristic to Parkinson’s. This is possible, thanks to the watch’s vibrations that occur due to a very small device placed on the wrist of the individual, that stimulates the brain and distracts the individual from his/her symptoms and stabilizes the hands. With an app for Windows 10, it is also possible to regulate the vibrations. Of course, the watch does not cure the illness, but it provides some relief to those who have it. The name pays homage to Emma Lawton – a young graphic designer with Parkinson’s who tested the device, and therefore, contributed priceless information to the researcher team.
