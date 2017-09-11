Pope Francesco: govern immigration to create integration

Pope Francesco: govern immigration to create integrationby Guido Bolaffi - 2017.09.11
Who knows if those who a few days ago who called Minniti “copper” for having blocked the uncontrolled flux of immigration arrivals from Libya will say the same to the Pope. Who on his return from Colombia made it perfectly clear that a good immigration strategy is one that regulates the numbers of entrances based on a country’s capacity/possibility to guarantee, with a welcome worthy of this term, effective integration of the new arrivals.
The taking of a position that even if, out of short-sighted instrumentalism, one could label as a turnaround with respect to the purported, traditional non-conditional openness of the Catholic Church, undoubtedly signals a complete change, a positive consequence. In first place because, at least for the moment, it puts an end to the clamorous and in many ways poisonous debate of recent weeks against the actions of the Italian Government orchestrated by certain NGOs. That don’t realise that by continuing to say “no” to the rules established by Italy, in accordance with Europe, on the rescue and transfer activities of in the Mediterranean they risk reducing and belittling the noble ends of their existence to that of a rather transparent syndicate of immigrants.
But above all because Pope Francesco’s word finally shed light on the error of those who, on the right, say “no” to immigration whatever is the case. As well as many on the left, who pull their hair out and shout claims of betrayal against anyone who claims that immigration must be regulated if possible. Particularly to ensure that those “who make it” are not only the queue jumpers but also the weakest and most deserving.
The dream of many immigrants in Libya is not Europe
In the army of immigrants blocked by Libyans, there is a component that few know of and no-one speaks about. Consisting of those who don’t dream of Europe and dream only of returning home but don’t have the means to do so. They number thousands, coming for the most part Read More.
Illegal immigrant traffickers now set their sights on the Black Sea
After the closure of the Balkan and Libyan routes, that of the Black Sea is opened. On the rise, in fact, is the number of foreigners who embark at Turkey to reach Romania via sea. These numbered 3,000 at the beginning of 2017 compared to 1,624 in 2016. Mostly Iraqis, Read More.
After Brexit and Trump the left behinds shake up Germany
After the victory in England of Brexit and the landslide of Trump in the United States, the shakeup of the recent elections in Germany confirms that in the leading companies of the industrial West that which Ronald Inghelart and Pippa Norris have brilliantly defined as a “silent revolution on the Read More.
Alternative für Detschland – what is it and where did it come from
For the first time since WWII, with the slogan “Germany First” that comes very close to the “America First” of Donald Trump, a right-wing party has entered the German Parliament. At the political elections held yesterday in Germany, Alternative für Deutschland (AFD) in fact won 12.4% of the vote and Read More.
The future of immigration is played out on the African table
It’s official. Thanks to the Court of Justice of the European Union, it is now clear, that the “no” of the countries of Eastern Europe to the redistribution of refugees arrived in Italy and Greece is based on one thing: political egoism. A truth that for Carlotta Sam, spokesperson of Read More.
Disembarkations decline and the NGOs keep quiet
It seems that a century has passed since December 2016 when in these columns we denounced the noble ignorance of NGOS of the that whilst saving lives in the Mediterranean were feeding the business of human trafficking. At the time, a number of exponents of associationism accused us of spreading Read More.