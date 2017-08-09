How to provide relief to sufferers of obsessive compulsive disorder

How to provide relief to sufferers of obsessive compulsive disorderby Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.09
Just watching other people wash their hands provides relief to sufferers of obsessive compulsive disorder and might be enough to reduce the urge to perform the action in real life. The findings, led by Cambridge University scientists, could lead to video-based apps designed solely for sufferers. If proven in further trials, the technique could help to combat other strange OCD impulses, such as repeatedly pulling hair. Researchers studied 10 patients who wash their hands compulsively because of their disgust when touching things. Each of the participants were shown various items that would trigger their OCD symptoms. They ranged from a bag of vomit, blood-soaked bandages or faeces on toilet paper. However, all were fake. While wearing latex gloves, volunteers or one of the researchers were asked to touch an object for 15 seconds. All felt disgusted when watching a researcher touch one - but were relieved just by watching them wash their hands. The findings, published in the journal Neurocase, remained true even when the participant had been the one to touch the object.
Modification of human DNA brings hope for fighting rare diseases
American researchers have just succeeded in completing a series of experiments that involve genetic editing of human embryos. The results demonstrate that it might be possible to someday correct defects in DNA associated with congenital rare diseases. This outstanding study conducted by the Oregon Health and Science University, utilized a Read More.
Serious risk of colorectal cancer for obese teenagers
Adolescents with obesity problems risk more than their peers, as adults, colorectal cancer. The alarm has been sounded by a maxi-research released by the Rabin Medical School and Tel Aviv University. They have monitored the state of health of more than two million adolescents who underwent screening and clinical examinations Read More.
Nobody beats Italy when it comes to rare diseases
Italy represents the highest number of centers of excellence in Europe for rare diseases. The country’s network of these highly specialized centers (ERN – European Reference Networks): amounts to 189 out of a total of 942 in Europe (about 20%). Representation of patients in European Patient Advocacy Groups (ePAGs),is also Read More.
Pet-therapy in Milan airports to reduce stress
Pet-therapy in Milan airports to help the small and big passengers relax before takeoff. This is the initiative launched by SEA together with the association Amici Terapeuti Onlus. In fact, for the entire summer, in the boarding areas of Linate and Malpensa, little four-legged friends will make the waiting time more Read More.
Instagram helps women break the silence around miscarriages
Create a space for women who had a miscarriage so they can share their experience. A chance to break the taboo, and the resulting silence that surrounds this traumatic experience. Such is the idea launched by American psychologist, Jessica Zucker, which led to "Ihadamiscarriage”. The initiative is actually an Instagram page Read More.
Robotic exosuits could help stroke sufferers walk again
Lightweight robotic suits have been created to help patients walk after suffering a stroke. A stroke occurs when blood flow is cut off to part of the brain, causing cells to die. It often causes partial paralysis in different parts of stroke survivors bodies, often in their legs. Many survivors Read More.