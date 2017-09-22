How the children of immigrants gain citizenship

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.09.22

Italy: Law No. 91 of 5 February 1992, modifying in part the regulation on the means of the granting of citizenship in force since 1912, has confirmed that the children of immigrants born in Italy do not automatically acquire civil status. This is only the case if it is requested between their eighteenth and nineteenth birthday and prove that they have lived in Italy without interruption up until the age of eighteen.



Germany: The Law of 15 July 1999 reforming the regulation on the means of concession of citizenship in force since 1913, established that the children of immigrants born in Germany acquire civil status if one of their parents has lived on a stable basis in the country for at least 8 years and has regular permission to stay or unlimited residency for at least 3 years.



France: The Law of 1998 has partially reforming the regulation on the granting of citizenship in force since 1889, established that the children of immigrants born in France acquire civil status if one of the two parents in born in France. If this is not the case, the child will automatically acquire French citizenship when they reach legal age and if at this time, they are resident in France or have generally been resident for a period (continuous or discontinuous) of at least 5 years, from the age of 11 onwards. The public authorities and the education institutes are required to inform the interested parties on the relevant legal dispositions.



The United Kingdom: The Law of 1981, reforming the regulation on the means of concession of citizenship in force since 1913, established that the children of immigrants born in Britain acquire civil status if one of their parents have the right to settle in the United Kingdom. There are two alternatives if this is not the case. The first, if one of the parents successively become a British citizen or are granted the right to settle, the child can request naturalisation, but before they reach legal age.



The second, the child can request civil status if he or she has lived in the United Kingdom for the first 10 years of life, not being absent for more than 90 days in each of these years.



Spain: Implementing Article 11 of the Constitution of 1978, the Spanish Government has approved various laws on the means of acquiring citizenship. Based on which the children of immigrants who are born in Spain acquire civil status even if their parents were not born in Spain and do not have citizenship.