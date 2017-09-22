How the children of immigrants gain citizenship

How the children of immigrants gain citizenshipby Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.09.22
Italy: Law No. 91 of 5 February 1992, modifying in part the regulation on the means of the granting of citizenship in force since 1912, has confirmed that the children of immigrants born in Italy do not automatically acquire civil status. This is only the case if it is requested between their eighteenth and nineteenth birthday and prove that they have lived in Italy without interruption up until the age of eighteen.
Germany: The Law of 15 July 1999 reforming the regulation on the means of concession of citizenship in force since 1913, established that the children of immigrants born in Germany acquire civil status if one of their parents has lived on a stable basis in the country for at least 8 years and has regular permission to stay or unlimited residency for at least 3 years.
France: The Law of 1998 has partially reforming the regulation on the granting of citizenship in force since 1889, established that the children of immigrants born in France acquire civil status if one of the two parents in born in France. If this is not the case, the child will automatically acquire French citizenship when they reach legal age and if at this time, they are resident in France or have generally been resident for a period (continuous or discontinuous) of at least 5 years, from the age of 11 onwards. The public authorities and the education institutes are required to inform the interested parties on the relevant legal dispositions.
The United Kingdom: The Law of 1981, reforming the regulation on the means of concession of citizenship in force since 1913, established that the children of immigrants born in Britain acquire civil status if one of their parents have the right to settle in the United Kingdom. There are two alternatives if this is not the case. The first, if one of the parents successively become a British citizen or are granted the right to settle, the child can request naturalisation, but before they reach legal age.
The second, the child can request civil status if he or she has lived in the United Kingdom for the first 10 years of life, not being absent for more than 90 days in each of these years.
Spain: Implementing Article 11 of the Constitution of 1978, the Spanish Government has approved various laws on the means of acquiring citizenship. Based on which the children of immigrants who are born in Spain acquire civil status even if their parents were not born in Spain and do not have citizenship.
Now millionaires also number among the immigrants
That the number of immigrants is growing in relative terms is a given. However, until recently, we did not know that this growth also extended to the high earners of the world. A new trend analysed and described in the recent brilliant paper “Millionaire Emigration” by the Migration Policy Institute Read More.
Another route to achieve ius soli
In politics as in life, something good may just come out of something bad. On the condition, however, that one has the intelligence and the will to turn things around as needed. As in the case of the tragic calendar deferment decided yesterday by the Senate (already voted by the Read More.
Five curious statistics about legal immigrants in the USA
Out of 44.7 million immigrants in the USA, as many as 33.8 million are legal. The Pew Research Center has just brought to light some facts about legal immigrants in the U.S. on occasion of Trump’s very recent announcement of his super-reforms for managing the arrival of foreigners in the Read More.
The U.S. grants citizenship to those who don’t know English
More than 30% of American citizens of immigrant origins in the U.S. do not know how to either read or write in English. Which often creates and obstacle to social and economic integration. At least, this is the snapshot that has recently emerged in the last report of the Center Read More.
Britain’s “May Plan” targets immigrants, including those from Italy
While Italy is divided over if and how to grant citizenship to the children of immigrants, England is planning on getting rid of immigrants altogether. This is true for Italians who emigrated to the UK, but also for many other EU citizens. It seems as if this is the enormous Read More.
To be anti-immigrant is one thing, to be against innocent children is another
Politicians who passionately debate issues involving individual rights, without grasping what is truly at stake, are committing an egregious error, placing Democracy itself at risk. A perfect example of this is what occurred in Italy in these last few days regarding modification of the existing law regarding the granting of Read More.