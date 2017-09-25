Alternative für Detschland – what is it and where did it come from

Alternative für Detschland – what is it and where did it come fromby Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.09.25
For the first time since WWII, with the slogan “Germany First” that comes very close to the “America First” of Donald Trump, a right-wing party has entered the German Parliament. At the political elections held yesterday in Germany, Alternative für Deutschland (AFD) in fact won 12.4% of the vote and elected 94 members of parliament. Founded by a group of anti-euro intellectuals headed by Professor Bernd Lucke, it first appeared at the 2013 elections without reaching the crucial threshold of 5% (4.7%) necessary to qualify for the allocation of parliamentary seats. Success came a few years later. All down to Frauke Petry, who after having dismissed Bernd Lucke from the top job, shifted the direction of the AFD towards extreme right positions flirting with Pegida (the German Anti-Islam party) and criticising the pro-immigration policies of Angela Merken. A winning recipe that transformed the party into a formidable catalyst for the fears aroused in many citizens by emergency refugees and jihadist attacks that have hit Germany. Under Petry’s leadership the AFD entered into no less than 10 of 16 regional parliaments. However, with success have come those that the enemies of this movement are now waging on (or hoping for): internal divisions. That, not by chance, have also forced Petry to throw in the sponge to give way to the tandem of Alice Weidel, the lesbian married to a Swiss of Sri Lankan origin, and the seventy-plus year old Alexander Gauland. They are the architects of yesterday’s success.
The dream of many immigrants in Libya is not Europe
In the army of immigrants blocked by Libyans, there is a component that few know of and no-one speaks about. Consisting of those who don’t dream of Europe and dream only of returning home but don’t have the means to do so. They number thousands, coming for the most part Read More.
Illegal immigrant traffickers now set their sights on the Black Sea
After the closure of the Balkan and Libyan routes, that of the Black Sea is opened. On the rise, in fact, is the number of foreigners who embark at Turkey to reach Romania via sea. These numbered 3,000 at the beginning of 2017 compared to 1,624 in 2016. Mostly Iraqis, Read More.
After Brexit and Trump the left behinds shake up Germany
After the victory in England of Brexit and the landslide of Trump in the United States, the shakeup of the recent elections in Germany confirms that in the leading companies of the industrial West that which Ronald Inghelart and Pippa Norris have brilliantly defined as a “silent revolution on the Read More.
Pressure on USA-Mexican border is down but clandestine deaths are up
The pressure over migrants passing the Mexican-USA border is diminishing, but the number of deaths is rising. In the first seven months of 2017, the American police on the border intercepted 140,000 clandestine migrants, with 232 resulting in death. In the same period during 2016, out of 300,000 intercepted, the Read More.
Point to Tunisia to convince the rebel NGOs
There is a missing piece in the effective strategy put in place by Italy's Interior Minister to create order out of the Mediterranean chaos. And, which would be useful to counter the objections of the NGOs who have not signed the code of conduct because they are opposed to rejecting Read More.
Trump chooses immigration issue to get out of the corner
Yesterday, with a surprise move that disoriented friends and enemies, Trump gave a thumbs up to difficult but courageous immigration reforms made in USA. A decision considered by many to be a long-shot, given that his predecessors, George Bush and Barak Obama had only abysmal failures to show after their Read More.