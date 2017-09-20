After the dreamers the refugees arrive at the White House

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.09.20

The trumpets of war are again sounding on American immigration. Just a few weeks after the resounding announcement by President Trump of not guaranteeing, as is his prerogative, the prosecution of the DACA (Deferred Action for Children Arrival) enacted in 2014 by the Obama Administration in favour of the children of illegal immigrants arriving at a young age on American soil, it’s now the turn of refugees.



For the simple reason that by and not after the 1st of October his administration must in fact establish the maximum number of refugees that America intends to accept in the next 12 months. A decision that is anything but simple. In the first place because it is the offspring of the law with which the new resident of the White House, just having moved in, had blocked the arrival of exiles and refugees from some of the largest and most stricken Muslim countries causing chaos. Which the Supreme Court will soon rule on from a constitutional point of view.



Particularly thanks to a scoop two days ago by the New York Times, we came to learn that the issue is far away from being resolved because of profound internal divisions between the various departments of the new administration. A source of debate is the study released by the Department of Health and Human Services, bitterly contested and criticized by the hawks of Trump’s inner circle, according to which, and based on the data, refugees are in fact a source of income for state revenue rather than being a drain. Not a cost but a resource. Given that according to the authors of the document, prepared for the President but never to reach his hands, between 2005 – 2014 the army of refugees, subjecting the cost of services used from the total of taxes paid, apparently brought a net surplus of more than 63 billion dollars to the treasury of the land of stars and stripes.



A figure that is not only enormous but if true, would make life difficult for the hard nuts in Washington committed to lowering the threshold of 10,000 entrances conceded by President Trump to placate the wave of claims following the first phase in January when he halved the last quota of 110,000 exiles under President Obama. It’s all still up in the air. The only certainty being, however, that this time Donald will not be able to wash his hands of it all, as was the case with the DACA, not deciding and passing the buck to Congress.