Youtuber that explains Physics with smiles and guessing games

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.23

Young, brilliant and beautiful, she teaches Physics on Youtube in a way that everyone has fun. Dianna Cowern, 27-year old American woman – better known as Physics Girl – got her under graduate degree in Physics from MIT and with her brief videos, is able to explain the subject matter in a light, simple way. She offers practical examples to phenomena that seem so abstract to students: from the formation of rainbows to why plants aren’t black, or why water seems blue and stars shine. An approach that has gotten her many awards at International scientific meetings and more than 600,000 followers on her Youtube channel, indicating that it is an effective method for teaching and learning. In addition to dispelling in one fell swoop the myths that only men are good in Science and Physics is impossible to understand.