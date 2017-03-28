Youth hostels with a different twist

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.28

A residential complex where Syrian refugees live together with autochthonous residents in their own age group. “Startblok” is a project for residential integration created and now being tested in experimental stage in Amsterdam, by the association Socius Wonen with the Dutch municipality. Here, 250 asylum with temporary residency permits share their daily life with young people from the Netherlands – between the ages 18 – 27, a pre-requisite rigorously enforced. There are 463 studio apartments and 102 rooms with of various sizes/configurations. Each floor has a common space for social activities. Rents are tiered and there is a spirit of self-management, with each person contributing his/her experience and knowledge to the daily routine. Management of the complex is divided into two areas: social and administrative. The first has a focus on cohesion and security. The second, on the selection of new residents, routine maintenance, and the coordination of all activities.