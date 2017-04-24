Your airplane pilot is blind but you don’t know

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.24

A blind pilot using only vocal instructions to fly a plane. Patrice Radiguet, French pilot was able to complete a 45-minute flight in this way: from take off to landing, without any assistance from a co-pilot by his side. But, he was assisted by Soundflyer, a special audio device. Able to automatically send the right instructions directly to the headset of the pilot. Thus, compensating for visual deficits by managing speed, altitude, inclination and position of the front part of the aircraft, in complete safety.“I felt a strange sensation of freedom, seeing as I had to have 100% faith in information being given me, without any aid of a human being!“, Patrice pointed out, after having placed the wheels of the plane firmly on the ground. SyNext , the manufacturer, is now working on a more sophisticated version of this type of technology, that could be extremely useful for pilots in difficult weather conditions or during limited visibility during night flights.