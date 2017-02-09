Young woman with disabilities continues to fight for right to vote

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.09

Spain continues to violate the UN Convention on rights of persons with disabilities. Because, in direct contrast to the UN document, the country denies the right to vote to individuals with handicaps, who are in the care of a legal guardian. A fact that came to the fore in the national media when the Spanish Constitutional Court denied to hear the case brought before it by Mara Caamaño. A young person with disabilities who had been denied the right to vote after her mother, ignorant of the consequences of her decalaration (her daughter losing the right to vote), declared her daughter legally incapacitated. The nation’s welfare organizations complain that there are another 100,000 Spanish individuals with intellectual handicaps, mental illness and cognitive deterioration who are in the same situation as Maria.