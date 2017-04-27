Young playing Russian roulette with condoms

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.27

The new sexual trend for hoards of young men: stealthing. Removing the condom suddenly during sex without the partner’s consent. An American study reports what is considered a new form of abuse in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law scientific magazine. The practice, in which the condom is removed when it is too late for the partner-victim to react, is a by-product of the concept of unconditional male supremacy. As can be seen by the hundreds of comments on the many blogs and web sites in which youths share ideas on how to fool their girl-of-the-moment and what this feels like. A phenomenon that has split the entire scientific world, from doctors to lawyers, enlisted to redraw and define the boundaries of rape and sexual context.