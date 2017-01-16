Young performer at Trump’s big day causes stir over trans sister

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.01.16

Donald Trump risks ending up like a high-school boy, who with the annual ball only days away and with nobody to ask, is forced to take the first girl available, even if it means the girl everyone makes fun of in class. Someone exactly like Jackie Evancho, 16 years old, quasi-unknown, loser, who came in second place on America’s Got Talent 7 years ago. In fact, no super big from the entertainment world will be singing at Trump’s innauguration on January 20th. It will be Jackie’s honor. And, needless to say, the Washington establishment couldn’t be more embarrassed by this fact, seeing as the young singer’s notoriety is due more to her having an 18-year old trans sister named Juliet, than to the number of CDs sold. In fact, those responsible for Presidential protocol, to avoid further headaches, thought about not inviting her altogether, and by so doing, avoiding the need to invite the Evancho family. But, Juliet, was already prepared with her “prior commitments for January 20th will not allow me to be present” statement, and so she will not be in the audience listening to her sister.

The entire inaugural event is taking on a surreal nature, and will certainly be the first of its kind as far as American Presidential inaugurations go. Seeing as not one of the “Stars” made in USA agreed to perform for Donald at the White House, in front of Congress. Unlike past inaugurations that saw the likes of Frank Sinatra (for J.F.K.) or Bob Dylan for Bill Clinton and Obama.

Absolutely everyone has given Trump the cold shoulder: From Rem to Bruce Springsteen, from Cher to Elton John, and in the Italian camp, Andrea Bocelli and the group, Il Volo. And again, more or less explicitly, Adele, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Ricky Martin, Shakira, and Neil Young.

Imagine this scene: neo-President using t-9 on Whatsapp:“Hi, don’t know if you know, but I’ve been elected President of the USA;) Would you like to sing at my innauguration? Blue field. No response. From anyone. Utter silence. If it were possible, Whatsapp would send a “tumbleweed” message to Trump.

So, to try and cover up the entire event, the most famous blond in America-turned politician, as usual, tweeted a biting message. Writing with irritation, a “sour grapes” explanation “first line celebrities are not interested in the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary? NOTHING. I’m interested in real people”. Except, of course, if those people are bit too “real” and might have a transexual family member.