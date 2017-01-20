Young people in Europe had bad year in 2016

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.20

The Old Continent is not for young people. The annual report prepared by Bertelsmann Stiftung Institue, a private foundation dedicated to social justice, has recently confirmed that fact. Taking into consideration only data regarding infants and young children, there was no European nation that had successfully improved its situation from that of 2008. In many countries affected by the crisis, the situation worsened. Specifically, the youth population in Spain, Greece, Portugal and Italy are at risk of remaining within the poverty level. The at-risk figures in those countries increased significantly, going from 29.1% in 2008 to 33.8% in 2015. However, the percentage of risk of impoverishment in the over-65 population decreased from 23.3% in 2008 to 17.4% in 2015. The employment situation for young people in these at-risk countries was also worrisome. The most alarming of all is the population of NEET, young people between the ages 15 and 29 who are not employed, studying, or participating in any type of training programs. In Italy and other Mediterranean countries, the NEET population is extremely elevated, arriving at as many as 1/3 of all young people in some areas. The youth unemployment figures are even more alarming: in Spain and Greece, nearly 50% of the youth population is unemployed. The report also highlighted a category referred to as the “working poor”, where despite having full-time employment, there is still a risk of poverty. The European level of this group also increased in 2015, from 7% to 7,8%