Young people follow this horoscope more than any other information source

by Martina Zoffoli - 2017.07.29

Young people follow this horoscope more than any other information source.

If you are still convinced that consulting the horoscope pages is a silly waste of time, maybe it’s because you don’t know of Rob Brezsny. The astrology guru that thousands of well-educated, well-informed young people flock to every Thursday on Facebook, and every Friday in newsstands. They can’t wait to read their horoscopes. Not only Italians are seduced by him, but also readers in France and the USA.

The truth is that everything revolves around these simple 6 or 7 lines where, each week, the twelve zodiac signs come face-to-face with their interpreter. Through a unique way of communicating, and a language completely out of the ordinary, Brezsny uses refined messages to avoid the classic quips about love, work, health and wealth, that are usually accompanied by traditional little formula-phrases, such as,: « today Mars is in Gemini, so dress in cobalt and leave your house between 3 and 5, and as soon as you are in your car, be sure to look to the left: your boss has something to say to you today, and it’s not going to be easy to digest».

So, let’s see what makes Rob Brezsny’s horoscope so different. «One day, I asked a friend of mine who is a writer why he spends so much time at the seashore instead of taking pen in hand and writing in a notebook…to which he responded that it was the sea itself that indicated to him which words to write, while he considered himself a mere conduit». A new way of writing horoscopes has been born: «for the next three weeks, Libra, I suggest that you listen carefully and calmly to your experiences, and , without hurrying, let them find a place within you. I bet that you are ready to look at your concept of creativity in a new light».

We are a long way from the standard, prescriptive words that usually inflict some sort of obsessive, neurotic vision on the reader. Brezsny’s messages seem to come from another planet. We shouldn’t be surprised, then, when we discover that he is inspired by Jung, Allen Ginsberg, Emily Dickinson, Kandinsky, Rimbaud or Patti Smith. It is as if these majestic Oriental masters, artisans of the written word and of images, were able to transmit to “our wordsmith”, the art of freeing culture from its weight, in order to give it the light, wise gait of a spiritual guide who is spiritually fresh and irresistibly young.

Two secrets to the success of this horoscope cult. The first: it focuses on the freedom of living the goodness of the present and avoiding, at all costs, pre-destiny. An element that brings into play the voice of the unconscious to demonstrate something new in the zodiac. Which, apparently, young people really like. The second: Brezsny, in addition to becoming a type of new oracle that has brought a certain intelligence to astrology, also represents an awakening among the new generations of an ability to be self-critical and introspective, through practices of self-analysis that use rich imagery, like astrology. Brezsny sums it all up very well in Pronoia (an anecdotal book against paranoia that was published in America in 2005): «Cruelty is boring. Cynicism is stupid. Fear is a bad habit. Desperation is laziness. But, joy is fascinating. Love is an act of heroic genious. Pleasure is our natural right ». Free Will Astrology, welcome!