Young Japanese say “No” to workaholic culture

Young Japanese say “No” to workaholic cultureby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.28
A cultural revolution is taking place in Japan: the young people are sick and tired of the work, work, work, mentality. At least that is what the results of a joint project between the Japan Productivity Center and the Junior Executive Council of Japan have revealed. Highlighted was the 30% increase in the percentage of Nipponese millenials who would be willing to leave the office according to a normal work schedule, instead of staying until all hours like colleagues and bosses who want to demonstrate their undying loyalty to the company and their flexibility. Behaviors that contribute to karoshi, suicide resulting from burn-out. A reversal in trends that reflects the importance that young Japanese now attribute to their private lives. In fact, the numbers are increasing (+20%) of those who refuse to dedicate one minute of overtime to dinners and meetings with management. They have decided, instead, to consider their professional sphere as a means to earn money to spend with friends and family members, rather than as a demonstration of their commitment or a context in which to prove themselves to others.
Separation from or loss of a loved one damages the heart
It is not true that time heals all suffering. Because the damage to the heart from the separation or loss of a loved one is real and permanent. The study of researchers at the University of Aberdeen recently shed some light on this correlation. From the cardiac MRI exams administered Read More.
This is how in-laws can damage health of new mothers
But, you just gave birth and you want to leave your child and go back to work? Why did you decide not to breast-feed? Do you really think it’s a good idea to go out for dinner and leave the baby with a babysitter? These are only a few of Read More.
7 rules for safe summer flirtation
About 50% of Italian teenagers do not use condom during sexual intercourse, including one night stand. In this way they are at high risk of contracting serious infections, such as syphilis, gonorrhea and HIV. A threat that exponentially increases during summer when flirtations are more common. In particular, single women Read More.
Anti-cholesterol vaccine to fight heart disease ready for human experimentation
After the positive results yielded from animal studies, the first clinical experimentation on humans is under way for an anti-cholesterol vaccine. The vaccine will combat the vascular damage associated with an excess of cholesterol. A study recently published in the European Heart Journal explains that the new therapy will induce Read More.
His illness helped him become a musical prodigy
An incurable lung disease kept him from becoming the best french horn players in the UK. Ben Goldscheider, 19 years old, recently played Mozart in front of a public of 5,000, at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall. Despite his respiratory illness, he was able to display an enormous talent at Read More.
Measles cases on the decrease but the data are still worrisome
In Italy, from the beginning of the current year, measles cases have been nearly 3,000. According to the Ministry of Health, which has just published the 12th edition of the weekly bulletin, whose dissemination began about two months ago in order to better monitor the phenomenon, it is a downward Read More.