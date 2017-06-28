Young Japanese say “No” to workaholic culture

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.28

A cultural revolution is taking place in Japan: the young people are sick and tired of the work, work, work, mentality. At least that is what the results of a joint project between the Japan Productivity Center and the Junior Executive Council of Japan have revealed. Highlighted was the 30% increase in the percentage of Nipponese millenials who would be willing to leave the office according to a normal work schedule, instead of staying until all hours like colleagues and bosses who want to demonstrate their undying loyalty to the company and their flexibility. Behaviors that contribute to karoshi, suicide resulting from burn-out. A reversal in trends that reflects the importance that young Japanese now attribute to their private lives. In fact, the numbers are increasing (+20%) of those who refuse to dedicate one minute of overtime to dinners and meetings with management. They have decided, instead, to consider their professional sphere as a means to earn money to spend with friends and family members, rather than as a demonstration of their commitment or a context in which to prove themselves to others.