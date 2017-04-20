Young Italians pay little attention to privacy on Facebook

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.20

Young Italians are not careful about privacy when using Facebook. At least, that is what a recent survey undertaken by the National Observatory on Adolescence and Skuola.net has revealed. Data was compiled from 3,000 middle school, high school, and university students. The data highlighted many gaps in the intelligent use of the famous social network: 41% of the young people interviewed mentioned that they had never read the Standards for the Fb Community and 42% had never even heard of Facebook’s Center for Security. In addition, 16% of the sample had a public profile open to whom ever wanted to look at it, despite the fact that sensitive information such as birth date, email address and telephone numbers were visible over the platform. With regard to this fact, 21% had never even been concerned enough to check whether personal data had been viewed by others and 37% declared no interest in verifying such matters. The data also indicated that as many as 59% of adolescents make their posts public to friends, while 19% make their profile public to the entire web community, without having even the slightest concern about the risks that this might cause.











