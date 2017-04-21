Young Italians becoming great inventors again

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.04.21

Saints, poets and patent holders. These are the Italians who design, create, and develop: in this last year only, the number of patent requests at the European Patent Office (EPO) has increased by 4.5%. This authoritative European Union authority recognized Italy’s outstanding growth in this area, in its annual recently published report (regarding 2016) and mentioned that the country had the second highest increase among the 10 major economies on the Old Continent. After a sustained decrease in patents that lasted 4 consecutive years, from 2011 – 2014, Italy recorded a total growth that saw a 14 percentage point increase, with 4,166 patents in 2016 alone.