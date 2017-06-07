Young Italians are the second most frequent consumers of cannabis in EU

Related:

Marijuana use on the rise in Spain Use of cannabis on the rise in Spain. According to the latest data from the Madrid's Ministry of Health, 9.5% of the population aged between 15 and 64 admits to having consumed marijuana in the last year. They were 9.3% in 2013. Moreover, 2.1% say they smoke weed every day. Read More.

Magic mushrooms and cannabis are the safest recreational drug Mushrooms are the safest of all the drugs people take recreationally. According to the Global Drug Survey 2017, of the more than 12,000 people who reported taking psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, just 0.2% of them said they needed emergency medical treatment – less than for MDMA, LSD and cocaine, Read More.

Anti-drug tests are a problem for the American job market They take drugs because they are unemployed. They are unemployed because they take drugs. This is the trap in which a record number of unemployed Americans find themselves. Reported, according to a recent study by Quest Diagnostics, by many business owners looking for “clean” employees. In fact, many candidates pass Read More.

In Italy you can legally smoke marijuana “light” Easyjoint, the so-called marijuana “light”, is now also legal in Italy. This is the first made in Italy variant of cannabis that carries a low THC content and a high natural CBD one. It has been recently presented at the International Hemp Fair, held in Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna), it Read More.

Marijuana lowers enthusiasm for university Students who start smoking marijuana at high school get bad grades and are less likely to go to university. This is what say experts at the University of Waterloo, who have investigated the effect of the psychoactive substance on school performances. According to experts, if marijuana is taken before twenties, Read More.