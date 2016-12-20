Young Italian neurologists win prestigious award

by Roberta Lunghini - 2016.12.20

Seven awards, amounting to a total of €34,000 went to Italian neurologists whose published works made a major scientific contribution. The initiative launched by SIN, the Italian society of neurologists concluded its 3rd year. The aim of the program is to support research that is dedicated to the numerous patients whose lives, each year, are greatly impacted by neurological diseases. One of the works recognized that warrants being cited was: “Advanced MRI and staging of multiple sclerosis lesions” by Martina Absinta et al. published in the prestigious international journal, Nature Reviews Neurology.