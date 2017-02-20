Young individuals with disabilities from Palermo defend their se

by Giuseppe Ciotta - 2017.02.20

Palermo launched a special day for promoting the culture and environment of Sicily, but most importantly, the culture of social inclusion. Thanks to Gruppo M.R.N. and the Italian associations Piccole Donne, Famiglie Ragazzi Down, Unione Italiana Ciechi and many others. A mare si suona (Playing music at the sea) was the initiative that involved volunteers, simple citizens, blind kids and kids with Down’s Syndrome, all aboard the boats offered by the Italian Naval League. With a critical mission: to clear the Cala basin from floating objects. The event then transferred to a nearby bookstore, Libreria del Mare (Bookstore by the sea), where everyone shared in enjoying folk music and exhibits. Ending with traditional food donated by the association Volontari Capitano Ultimo Onlus – and a fundraiser for the homeless in Palermo.