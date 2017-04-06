Young Germans in line with Merkel when it comes to refugees

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.06

Germans are at the top of the list as most tolerant of immigrants among young Europeans. The boom in asylum requests among those arriving in Germany in these last years has not given rise to xenophobia among the new generations. At least that is the snapshot that has emerged from the latest report from the research center Sinus, conducted on a sample of 200,000 young people between the ages of 18 – 34 living in countries throughout the Old Continent. Two factors put the German millennials at the top of the list in the EU tolerance ranking. The First. They are more convinced than other Europeans of their age that the presence of foreigners can enrich their lives. The Second. They do not buy into another belief that is more prevalent in other countries: that foreigners steal jobs away from the autochthonous residents.