Young film directors produce Amarcord-like documentaries about those with Alzheimer’s

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.01

“Individuals are not their disease, but represent the extraordinary life that they have lived”. These are the words of Jorg Roth, who, with his wife, created My Life Films. A British organization that produces 30-minute documentaries on the life of individuals with Alzheimer’s. In which each individual’s life story is told with his/her favorite music, photos from the past, and interviews from family members. In a little more than three years, the couple has produced over 120 films for free. The approximate cost for each film is £1,000 (approximately €1,150) and it is covered by private donations. The films serve to not only celebrate life, but also to calm down the individual with Alzheimer’s when he/she is agitated, seeing as viewing the same film countless times does not disturb people with this condition. In addition, a shortened version is available for caretakers who want to build a more personal rapport with the person they are caring for.