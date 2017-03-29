Young autistic director following Fellini’s footsteps

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.29

The “Adventures of Pelican Pete” is in pole position for winning the International Autism Film Festival on April 22-23, in California. Written, directed and produced by Keaton Bicknell (Director) and Dani Bowman (Producer), both autistic. It is an outstanding animated short film the adorable acquatic bird, Pete, as main character. The plot revolves around his adventures, mishaps and difficulties. That do not keep him from realizing his lifelong dream: an autograph from his favorite baseball star. A light story, but never superficial, it is a great way to bring kids closer to the secrets and the beauty of nature and its fauna, that they know very little about, if at all.