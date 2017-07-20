You are encouraged not to be ashamed of your psoriasis at the beach

You are encouraged not to be ashamed of your psoriasis at the beachby Angelica Basile - 2017.07.20
Don’t stop going to the beach because of psoriasis. Show Me More of You is the name of the campaign promoted by Dara Torres, five-time Olympic swimming champion, who is now fifty years old and suffers from this skin disease. In the US alone it affects 7.5 million people and often leads sufferers to hide themselves under clothing, even in summer. Dara Torres knows this sense of shame very well; she experienced it first hand, 25 years ago when she was diagnosed and it changed her life forever. This was compounded by the fact that she spent most of the day in swimwear and it wasn’t long before everyone started to notice the red spots on her body. But the worst thing, she says, is that her training colleagues were afraid to get into the pool with her because they believed that the disease was contagious. This is just one of the myths about psoriasis that this generous and tireless athlete is trying, with this project, to defeat.
