Yesterday Brexit suffered a KO

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.02.24

In politics, as happens often in life, there are signs, even if very little ones, that tell us if we can still have some hope, or not. Such was the case with the dramatic, electoral face-off that took place last night in the English town of Stoke-on-Trent. Where, against all predictions, the Labour Party was not only able to maintain the majority of votes for the Parliamentary seat left vacant after the resignation of one of their deputies. But, and herein lies the true significance of the event, also shredded the dreams of Paul Nuttel -the exuberant successor of Neil Farage, at the helm of the ultranationalist UKIP - and were able to win at the urns, what they had never been able to do in the past, the first Parliamentary seat for their party. Af first glance, a farfetched hypothesis, if one considers that last June, turning their backs on the indications of the Labour Party voters, the UKIP was able to claim a landslide victory at Stoke-on-Trent for “Yes” to Brexit with 70% of the vote. An avalanche that the Right was hoping to replicate, and, with the separatist and anti-European vote of the British, to confirm the irresistible and irreversible ascent of the conservative neo-populism movement that has gathered speed on a global scale. And the proof of the seriousness of the unexpected defeat suffered came, when the new head of the UKIP, upon learning of his Party’s 5,233 votes against the 7,853 of the Labour Party, breaking a rule, that, while not written, is always respected in the Anglo Saxon political etiquette, to avoid the embarrassing questions from the Press, literally escaped through the back door of his headquarters, only to turn the wrong way. And then be promptly rescued by the local police who had to escort him to the car that had been awaiting his arrival. A touch of humour that renders even more profound and pleasurable the sigh of relief. One that might just be a good omen for the two, very delicate electoral matches that will take place this spring in France and Holland.