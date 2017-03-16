Writing is more beneficial for learning than typing

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.16

The power of the pen is proven by a scientific study showing that digital notetaking by hand is superior to using a laptop with a keyboard. This is the conclusion from brain research conducted by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). “When the students were drawing the word we saw that the brain was active in larger areas and also in a very particular way that is indicative of being beneficial for learning,” said a researcher. Who added that using a pen in the process of writing or drawing is often slower than typing – forcing people to process what they’re hearing or seeing, compared with passively typing. “When you’re writing you can’t write so fast so then you have to kind of process the information and select what to write, so there’s some processing [taking place] instead of merely copying,” he said. The scientists now recommend that notetaking by hand should be re-introduced in classrooms worldwide.