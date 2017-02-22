World classification of countries with longest life expectancy

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.22

South Korean women are the first in the world who, by 2030, will have a life expectancy that exceeds 90 years. Statistically, no one else can hope to surpass them. For years, researchers thought that achieving this level of longevity was beyond reach. Today, an important study pertaining to this topic was published in the International scientific journal, The Lancet, and highlighted data that taken from 35 industrialized nations throughout the world. The researchers noted that other countries aren’t far behind South Korea. Specifically regarding women, after the South Koreans, by 2030, those who will have the longest life expectancy will be: France (88.5 years), Japan (88.41), Spain (88.07), Switzerland (87.70), Australia (87.57), Portugal (87.52), Slovenia (87.42), Italy (87.28) and Canada (87.09). Instead, for males, South Korea takes first place again (84.07 years), followed by Australia (84), Switzerland (83.95), Canada (83.89), Netherlands (83.69), New Zealand (83.59), Spain (83,47), Ireland (83.22), Norway (83,16) and Italy (82.82). High level of education, public healthcare, as well as a healthy diet and active lifestyle are among the reasons for this phenomenon, that continues to pose numerous challenges for the public health system and social services: inevitably, the age of retirement will have to be evaluated within this context.