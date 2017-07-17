Working more than 55 hours a week increases the risk of heart problems

Working more than 55 hours a week increases the risk of heart problemsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.17
Working more than 55 hours a week raises your risk of developing serious heart problems by 40%. Long shifts were already known to increase the risk of stroke, but the link with heart rhythm problems – known by the medical term atrial fibrillation – was not previously known. A study of more than 85,500 British and Scandinavian people found those who worked long hours were far more likely to develop atrial fibrillation over the next decade. The findings, published in the European Heart Journal, revealed that for every 1,000 people in the study, an extra 5.2 cases of atrial fibrillation occurred among those working long hours. Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disturbance, affecting around one million people in the UK, and can lead to stroke, heart failure and dementia. This suggests the increased risk is likely to reflect the effect of long working hours rather than the effect of any pre-existing or concurrent cardiovascular disease, but further research is needed to understand the mechanisms involved.
Men and women suffer equally after sexual abuse
Male victims of sexual violence suffer in the same way that women do. A study at Florida Atlantic University dispels the myth that the so-called stronger sex reacts better or in a more aggressive way to this kind of abuse. Based on an analysis of a large sample of individuals Read More.
Measles continues to spread and take lives in Europe
Ongoing measles outbreaks in the WHO European Region have caused 35 deaths in the past 12 months. The most recent fatality was a 6-year-old boy in Italy, where over 3300 measles cases and 2 deaths have occurred since June 2016. Several other countries have also reported outbreaks; according to national Read More.
Map of London for visitors who suffer from anxiety
The London tube has become anxiety-friendly. Transport For London (TfL), in fact, has just presented a map of the famous underground, that indicates above-ground and underground stops, for sensitive riders: those who suffer panic attacks or claustrophobia. More than half of the 270 stops are actually above ground, but until Read More.
In the UK more cancer cases than marriages
More new diagnosis of cancer than marriages. This is the tendency in the United Kingodm, verified by the research center Macmillan Cancer Support that has just released a report on the issue. Figures speak clear: 361,216 new cases of tumors compared to 289,841 weddings in 2015. More than half of Read More.
After a paralysis virtual reality puts a smile back on your face
Virtual reality reshapes the lost smile due to a paralysis. Facial Remote Activity Monitoring Eyewear (FRAME) is an English project dedicated to these special patients. "These people repeatedly say that they can no longer look in the mirror feeling disheartened and demoted to carry out classical rehabilitation therapy," says Charles Read More.
Unique tatoos for women who have had mastectomies
She sees these tatoos as therapeutic. Alexia Cassar, is from France, and is a pioneer in Europe in nipple “reconstruction” for women who have had a mastectomy, and therefore, no longer have one (or two). Thanks to this special 3D-technique of drawing, imported from the United States, that is based Read More.