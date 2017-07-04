Workers comp awarded Italian worker with tumor who used cell phone excessively

Workers comp awarded Italian worker with tumor who used cell phone excessivelyby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.04
In Italy, someone who is affected by a head tumor after excessive use of a cell phone for work purposes can expect to be compensated for permanent disability. In fact, the court in Florence, Italy, ruled that INAIL, the country’s insurance agency responsible for work injuries, must compensate a man who became ill after having used his cell phone for hours each day, during the period 1994 – 2007. Especially because up until 1997, these first generation mobile phones had a particularly elevated and intense emission level, due to a reduction in the number of base stations that were necessary at that time, to send the transmission signals in that historical period of massive cell phone usage. The judge commented that the man’s situation had all of the characteristics necessary for a clear case of work-related disease. In addition, the fact that the individual used his phone for personal matters and that he did not use an earphone, were both deemed irrelevant to the case.
