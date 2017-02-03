Women’s cancer rates rising faster than men’s

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.03

Cancer rates will increase nearly six times faster in women than in men over the next 20 years, with obesity partly to blame. According to the analysis by Cancer Research UK, several of the obesity-related cancer types only affect women, the growing number of people of both sexes who are severely overweight is likely to have a greater effect on incidence of the disease among women. Cases of ovarian, cervical and oral cancers are predicted to rise the most. Rates will rise by around 0.5% for men and 3% for women, meaning an estimated 4.5 million women and 4.8 million men in UK will be diagnosed with cancer by 2035.

