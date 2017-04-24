Women with allergies at risk for suicide

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.24

Seasonal allergies can provoke a high level of stress and lead vulnerable women to commit suicide. At least, one International study affirms this, in a report published in Environmental Health. In a long-term study of many years, conducted on a vast sample of Japanese individuals, the data indicates that in weak subjects, those at risk of stress/depression, a substance called cytokine, produced by the immune system in response to inhalation of pollen and allergens, is produced in massive quantities: enough to become toxic. Which, in turn, creates cerebral modifications in certain subjects with a delicate cerebral balance. And, in these subjects, runny eyes and sneezing that occurs excessively over a 24-hour period can provoke strong impulsivity, aggression, and anxiety. To the point of pushing someone to take her life. In any event, this association between allergies and mental health needs to be investigated further, according to the experts.