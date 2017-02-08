Women who work nightshift may be damaging fertility

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.08

Women who work at night or do irregular shifts may experience a decline in fertility, a new study has found. Researchers at Harvard University followed 500 women who were seeking fertility treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital and found those who worked unsociable hours, or whose jobs involved heavy lifting, were less fertile. The findings were based on the number of eggs produced by women when their ovaries were stimulated during IVF. Women who worked day shift produced an average of 11.2 eggs per session compared with 8.7 for nightshift workers, a decrease of 28%. Likewise women whose jobs involved heavy lifting had 14% fewer eggs. The study suggests that women who are planning pregnancy should be aware of the potential negative impacts that non-day shift and heavy lifting could have on their reproductive health.