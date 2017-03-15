Women suffering from endometriosis need psychological support

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.15

Endometriosis is a disease as painful as unknown, which affects millions of women worldwide. It is estimated, in fact, that 10% of the overall female population suffers from endometriosis. This is a major cause of infertility and is a condition in which tissue that normally grows inside the uterus (endometrium) grows outside it. The average age of diagnosis is 27 years. Furthermore, 70% of women suffering from endometriosis, before getting the right diagnosis, receive at least one wrong diagnosis. These are stressful episodes that, along with the lack of information and social awareness of this problem, cause pain and a profound sense of understanding. Therefore it is important to provide, in addition to accurate and timely diagnosis, even a fair treatment and follow-up, both medical and psychological, in order to ensure that the patients feel supported and understood.