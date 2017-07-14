Women should freeze ovaries, not eggs

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.14

Women should freeze their ovaries rather than their eggs to save their fertility. More than a third of women who freeze ovarian tissue go on to have a baby, a study from New York Medical College has found. Freezing ovarian tissue goes much further by offering older women the chance to turn back the clock, reverse their menopause and get pregnant naturally without the need for fertility treatment. Despite the clinical progress within the past two decades, the procedure still remains in the experimental realm. ‘Now women considering this procedure to preserve fertility and postpone childbearing have more information at their disposal. Given these recent data, ovarian tissue cryopreservation should be considered as a viable option for fertility preservation,‘ said a researcher. The technique is available only to women left infertile by medical treatment in Britain, mainly cancer patients, although women in the US can pay to have their ovarian tissue frozen simply because they want a baby at an older age.