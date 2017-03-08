Women make up the majority of Italian pharmacists

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.08

In Italy, the number of women working in the healthcare sector is increasing. And in particular among chemists where, on a total of 57,660 employees with a University degree, they account for 69% (39,908). They are also the majority among the undergraduates. If we consider, instead, the pharmacy owners, the female prevalence is minimal and their presence is substantially equivalent to that of men: 10,045 against 10,000. And what about the customers? Again, as reported by Federfarma, the fairer sex prevails. This is because women are those who usually take health choices for the whole family and who take care of their children and the elderly family members.