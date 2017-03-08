Women immigrants in Italy outnumber men

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.08

It is confirmed that women are overtaking men on the immigrant figures in Italy: 2.1 to 1.8 million. A higher number, which according to the latest Ismu data, is noted especially amongst seniors , of which women amounted to 54% of the total. However, among the under 18s, the male component is higher at (52%). At the top of the list of the most represented nationalities among the foreign female population is Romanian in first place, followed by Albanian, Ukrainian Moroccan, Chinese, Moldavian, Filipino, Polish, Peruvian, Ecuadorian, Sri Lankan, Nigerian and Bulgarian. An analysis of the data relating to the newcomers in 2016, shows that the first places were Georgian and Russian. It is a big difference from the years 1984 to 2007, when it was largely males who were immigrating to Italy.