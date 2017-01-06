With this app deaf and blind people can also enjoy films

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.06

WhatsCine is the name of the Spanish-language app that makes it possible for people with hearing and visual impairments to enjoy films and television shows. The Madrid-based company that designed the app worked in collaboration with the University Carlos III. The app works with selected films and TV programs by synchronizing the content with subtitles or sign language for the hearing impaired and with audio descriptions for those who are blind. The system is now being used in more than 500 movie theatres throughout Spain. WhatsCine will also be available soon in the Spanish-language communities across the USA and in Latin America, where million of people live with sensory disabilities.