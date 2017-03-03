With robot-journalists writers will become obsolete

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.03

Robot-journalists are appreciated by Directors, but not at all by fellow writers. At least, this is what has emerged from a recent study undertaken by the University of Munich, that examined a sample of journalists working for BBC, CNN and Reuters. The aim was to measure the level of appreciation for this new frontier of automation of intellectual professions. Data demonstrated that, contrary to the opinions of the journalists, the individuals in upper management positions actually had a positive opinion of the diffusion of software, able to churn out articles in a matter of seconds, thanks to its access to updated databses, even if this approach is used marginally at the moment. A high-tech system that is undoubtedly more economic and efficient than the traditional one. But, most journalists are not convinced. Because they would be at risk of losing their jobs, or because, as they state, the profession would lose the necessary expertise, creativity and quality that only a human being can contribute?