With PhD they risk going crazy and being unemployed

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.20

Doctoral students continue to show increasing signs of mental illness. In fact, as many as 32% has the risk of suffering serious psychiatric disturbances, such as panic attacks or depression. A percentage that is two times higher than the risk that individuals with undergraduate degrees face. At least this is what a study conducted by the University of Gand (Belgium), revealed, and Belgium is one of the European countries that invests more than others in research and innovation. The overwhelming workload and constant pressure to obtain results, as well as competition, lack of free time and distance from family, are some of the problems that this population faces, once having decided to pursue a doctorate. Not to mention the unlikely chance of finding a career position that will take advantage of all of the knowledge acquired during one’s studies.