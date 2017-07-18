With his photos he denounces the consequences of Monsanto

Related:

Many events throughout Italy for the next Dyslexia Week To emphasize the potentiality of children and young people with Specific Learning Disorders (DSA) rather than their difficulties. Here is the goal of the 2nd edition of the National Dyslexia Week in Italy, organized by the Italian Dislexia Association (AID), which will be held from 2 to 8 October, as

In fashion world beautiful models don't need two real legs Stacy Paris is the first model to walk down the runway who is also a double amputee, having lost both her legs. The 31-year-old British woman had had a necrotizing fascitis in 2009 after a vacation in France that ended up costing her both her legs. But Miss Paris did

New taxis adapted for disabled people in Madrid Madrid will soon have 300 new taxis accessible for people with disabilities. The new taxis will be added to the 263 cabs already in service. Launching the call, the City of Madrid stressed that the goal of this initiative is to increase the number of taxis in circulation to better

Glove invented that translates sign-language into text After the glove that translates sign-language into sounds, now there is one that translates into written text. The prototype has been developed by the University of California and will be tested on sign-language of the English language (i.e. American). The glove is outfitted with highly sophisticated sensors programmed to recognize

Three tips for helping dyslexic kids with summer holiday homework How can you help children with dyslexia handle the stress of their summer holiday homework? The Italian Dyslexia Association has these three useful tips: 1) Create a schedule based on these four parameters: - choose the day and time you wish to study; - make time for a break; - vary the materials do