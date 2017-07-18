With his photos he denounces the consequences of Monsanto

With his photos he denounces the consequences of Monsantoby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.18
Ghost towns devastated by pollution and generations of children with disabilities. These are just some of the images by the Franco-Venezuelan photographer Mathieu Asselin that you can admire at the Rencontres d’Arles exhibition. A work, which we can undoubtedly define as a denunciation, lasted for five years. During which the artist visited places where Monsanto’s products, the American giant of agrochemistry, left more scars. Starting from Anniston, a small town in Alabama. Here contamination has produced hundreds of cancer patients. Then, the photographer moved to Vietnam, in the footsteps of Agent Orange, a powerful produced by Monsanto used by US military in the south of the country. Since then, more than 500,000 children have been born with malformations, the number of abortions and neonatal deaths is difficult to determine and more than 2 million people suffer from cancer or chemistry related illnesses.
