With her “Halleluja” little girl with autism captures hearts across the web

by Annalisa Lista - 2016.12.22

With her touching version of the song “Halleluja”, a little girl with autsim moved people to tears around the world. Kaylee Rodgers, a 10-year-old Irish girl with autism and ADHD, mesmerized the public, made up of parents who came to hear the holiday concert, with her impeccable and emotional performance of the recently deceased, Leonard Cohen’s famous piece. Kaylee, who attends the Killard House School was extremely shy when she first arrived at the school, according to Colin Millar, the principal. In fact, she was not even able to read in front of the class. Singing helped her overcome her fear and allowed her to not only interact with others, but also to use the strength that music gave her, to stand up in front of an audience.

