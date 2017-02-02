With Elisa you can better understand autism, while at school

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.02

El Viaje de Elisa (“The Trip with Elisa”) is the name of a videogame that helps teachers and students understand different aspects of autism: some of its characteristics as well as the individual needs of the person who has it. Particular attention is given to Asperger’s Syndrome and didactic materials accompany the game for middle school or high school teachers who might want to use it when programming certain class activities, such as group projects, role-playing, debates, etc. Players of El Viaje de Elisa, gain an appreciation of the reality that individuals with autism experience because the different tests and challenges presented were developed for this specific purpose. The initiative was possible because of the direct participation of individuals with Asperger’s in the development and testing of the videogame, which was created in Spain, together with the Foundation Orange. Android and iOS versions are available for free download via Web.