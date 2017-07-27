With Down’s Syndrome he’s the King of jams

With Down’s Syndrome he’s the King of jamsby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.27
He’s the king of jams and sauces in the United States. His name is Nolan Stilwell, he’s a young man with Down’s Syndrome, the founder of a brand that is more and more popular in the USA: Heat Sweet. A hot market innovation comprised of his own homegrown peppers and a twist of fine-tuned culinary expertise. His hot pepper jelly is a result of years of practice and parental attention paid to his talent and special interest in gardening and cooking. Today he sells his unique recipe jelly at community events, local stores and through his Facebook network to become recognized as a very special businessman. A dream come true also thanks to the help of his family, school community and friends.
Down’s syndrome Summer Camp for health and beauty
72 people between the ages of 15 and 40 years old and divided into small groups, from 22 different Italian cities were involved and lost a total of 88 kilos in weight. These are some of the figures released by the Italian Association of People with Down’s Syndrome (AIPD) from Read More.
Film USA about boy with Down’s Syndrome-turned boxer
A young boy with Down’s Syndrome escapes from the residence where his is cared for, to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a wrestler. This is the new story upon which the made in USA film “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, centers. It has just been announced that filming will begin shortly. Hollywood Read More.
Good news for Spanish individuals with disabilities hoping to wed
From now on, in Spain, there will no longer be obstacles for individuals with disabilities who want to get married. Currently, a new civil code is replacing an earlier discriminatory regulation. One that required individuals with mental, sensorial, or intellectual handicaps to present a doctor’s note attesting to their ability to Read More.
Best iced coffee this summer served by workers with Down’s Syndrome
In Formia, a city in the Roman province of Latina, Happy Bar, the first coffee bar in the are managed by workers with Down’s Syndrome, will open its doors. A dream come true for Laura, Andrea, Carlo, Elisa, Francesco and Vittorio, who will be alongside their tutor ad hoc and professional “baristi”, Read More.
She sings a song of love to her brother with Down’s Syndrome
"And ooohh I promise I'll protect you and ooohh nobody is gonna hurt you, 'cause you are a star to me and everyone in this family, you can live the life you want and be what you want to be". Leah Kirwan, young, emerging Irish singer, sings these words to Noah, her Read More.
Soaps made by this teenager with Down’s Syndrome drive women crazy
The “bath bombs” made by Morgan Tibbens, young American business woman with Down’s Syndrome have seen record sales in the U.S. Adored by many women, these special scented balls of colored soaps become effervescent upon contact with water, and are very relaxing. And teenager Morgan is well aware of this Read More.