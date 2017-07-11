With a special prosthesis she records her trip

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.11

On her prosthetic leg made of slate she writes the name of the city where she finds herself at the moment, and then posts it over the web. This is exactly what Devon Gallagher, is doing. This adventurous American girl, a little older than 20, had her right leg amputated at the age of 4 due to a genetic bone disorder. A trauma that did not, however, rob her of her smile or will to live. In fact, she decided to organize a European super-tour, during which she substituted her standard prosthesis with one of slate, the type used for old-fashioned blackboards. This way, she can take note of her travels (on her prosthesis), using her colored chalks to write about the city she’s visiting. She then asks passersby who she just happened to meet at the moment, to take her photo. Her photo-documentary has made the rounds on the web, and in only a few days, she has received over a million views over the internet.



