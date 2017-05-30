Why WhatsApp is good for teenagers

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.30

Social networks don’t always create negative effects amongst the youngest. As is the case for WhatsApp groups. That may allow young people to express themselves in a different and more creative manner than, for example, in the classroom. This was the finding of a study published in AI&Society: Journal of Knowledge, Culture and Communication. According to which if the scholastic context divides the class in fixed groups and favourite friends, perhaps determined based on membership of socio-economic sets, the app groups break this division and transform the class into a single homogeneous entity, working like social re-mixing elements. The analysis was conducted by collecting the impressions of a small group of volunteers aged 14-17 years. An adolescent explained, “I feel that I am not judged on WhatsApp, particularly because there is no physical or visual contact, only words and symbols and so I feel more intimacy and safety. I express myself without embarrassment, perhaps because I don’t see the physical reactions of the other members“.