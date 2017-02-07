Why the Kennedy family created the Special Olympics

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.07

How Olympic Games for people with mental disabilities and his mother’s teaching changed forever Timothy Shriver’s life. This is the content of Fully Alive – discovering what matters most (2015), the autobiography of the Chairman of Special Olympics, the Games for people with intellectual disabilities established by Shriver’s mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver (1921 – 2009), sister to John Fitzgerald (1917 – 1963) and to Rosemary (1919 – 2005), the well-known Kennedy family member kept hidden because of her mental disability. In his book, Shriver tells how his mother philanthropy influenced him, since when, as a child, in the early Sixties, he took part to sport and education camps that Eunice organized at home, to give voice to Rosemary, for children with autism, Down Syndrome and other mental disorders. Those camps then became the greatest US’ sport association for athletes with these difficulties and it organizes every four year, just as the traditional Olympic Games, special international competitions.